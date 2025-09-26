Back to overview
Home Green Marine Al Seer Marine-BGN JV welcomes Merak into gas/ammonia carrier fleet

Al Seer Marine-BGN JV welcomes Merak into gas/ammonia carrier fleet

Business Developments & Projects
September 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

ABGC DMCC, a joint venture of Al Seer Marine and BGN, has taken delivery of Merak, a dual-fuel very large gas carrier (VLGC) equipped with ammonia-carrying capability.

Courtesy of Al Seer Marine

Built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea and delivered on August 14, the 86,423 cubic meter (cbm) Merak is the third VLGC delivered to the joint venture.

The latest addition is said to underscore the strong collaboration between the two partners in advancing maritime solutions and expanding dual-fuel fleet capacity.

Following the delivery, Merak has embarked on its maiden voyage, managed by Fleet Management Singapore, to the US Gulf to load its initial shipment of propane and butane.

The joint venture now anticipates the arrival of the two carriers currently under construction from its order placed in 2023: a VLGC from South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, expected in November 2025, and an LPG/ammonia carrier from Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries, scheduled for delivery in October 2025.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, said: “From the outset, we recognised the significant role of alternative fuel shipping in the transition of the global energy supply. Driven by this insight, we have shaped our strategy around fleet and cargo diversification to meet evolving market demands.

“This well-founded approach is reflected in the strong financial results for the first half of 2025, with a 20.2% increase in operational revenues and an 81.7% rise in gross profit. With the recent delivery of Merak, we reinforce our position at the forefront of holistic maritime solutions.”

Related Article

Rüya Bayegan, BGN Group CEO, commented: “We are pleased to be taking delivery of Merak, and the third in our strategic partnership with Al Seer Marine. This state-of-the-art vessel adds to our growing fleet of dual-fuel gas carriers capable of operating on both traditional fuels and lower emissions alternatives and underlines our commitment to contributing to industry-wide decarbonization efforts.

“With its advanced capabilities, the Merak also supports BGN’s strategic ambitions as we build on our success in the LPG market and scale our operations to expand into ammonia trading, which has always been a key objective in our growth plans.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles