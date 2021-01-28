Alfa Laval joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

January 28, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Alfa Laval has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping to work on the development of low- and zero-carbon technologies for the marine industry.

As a strategic partner Alfa Laval will be part of the Center’s advisory board, providing strategic and technical guidance for future development projects and activities.

Alfa Laval said the collaboration with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center will focus on accelerating the development of low- and zero carbon technologies through joint projects and activities.

One example is the recently announced ‘SOFC4Maritime’, which targets solutions for green fuels to generate power onboard marine vessels.

“Collaboration with industry experts is vital to achieve a shift towards more sustainable solutions. We need a common view of the roadmap for the shipping industry, and we will bring our individual expertise to the table to drive and accelerate the development,” says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

“One of the latest projects ‘SOFC4Maritime’ (for solid oxide fuel cells) is just one example of activities which stems from that ambition.”

“Alfa Laval shares our vision of a zero-carbon maritime industry and acknowledges the vast effort required to get there. Their vital experience and knowledge will enable the Center to establish the overall narrative of the transition and contribute to the projects and activities which will accelerate the development of tomorrow’s solution,” Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center, said.

The center was established in June 2020 by Maersk, ABS, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Lines and Siemens Energy.

The initiative comes as the industry charts its path toward achieving the IMO 2050 target and vies to fully decarbonize operations. However, in order to be able to do so, new fuels and a systemic change in the industry are needed.

Partnerships have been identified as the only logical way forward in studying potential solutions across the supply chain and ensuring that laboratory research is successfully matured to scalable solutions matching the needs of the industry. At the same time, new legislation will be required to enable the transition towards decarbonization.