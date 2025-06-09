Back to overview
Home Green Marine South Korean shipbuilding giant joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center to pursue zero-carbon shipping solutions

South Korean shipbuilding giant joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center to pursue zero-carbon shipping solutions

Collaboration
June 9, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipbuilder HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HDKSOE) has become a strategic partner to the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMSZCS) to kick start a long-term strategic collaboration to develop and scale zero-carbon solutions for the maritime sector.

Illustration; Image credit HD HHI

As the newest strategic partner to MMMSZCS, HD KSOE intends to contribute its expertise in ship design, engineering, digitalization, and integration of next-generation propulsion systems.

Furthermore, the shipbuilder’s participation is expected to strengthen the Center’s efforts to accelerate the transition through innovation and large-scale industrial implementation.

HD KSOE has been investing in green ship design, ammonia- and methanol-powered vessel technologies, fuel cell integration, and the development of digital twin solutions for emissions reduction as part of its decarbonization efforts.

According to the Center, the shipbuilder’s involvement will help ensure practical application of emerging technologies and the transition from concept to commercial deployment.

“We are honored to collaborate with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as a Strategic Partner. This partnership aligns with our mission to pioneer innovative solutions that drive sustainable growth in global shipping. By leveraging our expertise in ship building sector, we aim to accelerate the industry’s transition towards a carbon-neutral future,” HD KSOE stated.

CEO of MMMSZCS, Bo Cerup-Simonsen, said: “We are thrilled to welcome HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering as a Strategic Partner. Their technological leadership and industrial strength make them a crucial ally in scaling the solutions that will define the future of shipping. HDKSOE’s ability to translate innovation into large-scale application is exactly what is needed to accelerate maritime decarbonization.”

Established in 2020 with funding from the A.P. Moller Foundation, the Center works with partners, governments, authorities, public sector bodies, scientists, and organizations to accelerate decarbonization of the maritime industry.

Its strategic partners include Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller – Maersk, bp, Cargill, CF Industries, Equinor, DP World, Hapag-Lloyd, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui, NORDEN, NYK Line, Rio Tinto, Royal Caribbean Group, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Swire Group, TotalEnergies, and V.Group.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles