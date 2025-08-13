Back to overview
Home Green Marine Smart Freight Centre and MMMCZCS team up to accelerate logistics decarbonization

Smart Freight Centre and MMMCZCS team up to accelerate logistics decarbonization

Collaboration
August 13, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) has welcomed Smart Freight Centre (SFC), a non-profit organization for climate action in the freight sector, as a new knowledge partner, marking a step forward in advancing sustainability and decarbonization across the maritime freight and logistics sector. 

Illustration. Image by Navingo

SFC and MMMCZCS intend to combine expertise, resources, and networks to accelerate the development and adoption of new solutions as part of their mutual commitment to drive progress toward zero-emission shipping.

SFC focuses on solutions designed to support container and RoRo carriers, forwarders, and shippers of all sizes on their journey toward decarbonization in maritime programs, as well as similar efforts in aviation and fleet electrification.

By joining forces, the two organizations are strengthening their partnership, building on their earlier collaboration, including the work on initiatives such as the book & claim registry Katalist, which SFC helped pilot and is currently sitting on its expert committee. 

“Partnerships are essential to making the green transition work. No single organization can solve the climate challenge alone. We are excited to welcome Smart Freight Centre as our new Knowledge Partner. Their expertise and innovative solutions will be invaluable in our joint efforts to reduce emissions and promote sustainability in the maritime sector,” said Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

“At Smart Freight Centre, we believe that systemic change in freight and logistics is only possible through strong, mission-aligned collaboration. Joining the MMMCZCS as a Knowledge Partner marks a natural evolution of our longstanding relationship. This partnership strengthens our joint ability to turn ambition into action, scaling real-world solutions that support the maritime industry’s transition to zero emissions,” added Christoph Wolff, CEO of Smart Freight Centre (SFC).

In 2024, SFC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Green Marine, a voluntary environmental certification program for the North American and European maritime industries, to boost efforts in advancing environmental sustainability.

OE logo

