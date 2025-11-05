Back to overview
Allseas to install export pipeline that will ‘significantly enhance’ Gulf of America oil transport capacity

Project & Tenders
November 5, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Allseas has secured a contract for the installation of a new deepwater export pipeline for Shell that is set to significantly enhance oil transport capacity, flexibility and efficiency in the central part of Gulf of America (the U.S. Gulf of Mexico).

Source: Allseas via LinkedIn

The contract was awarded by pipeline operator Shell Pipeline Company LP on behalf of Amberjack Pipeline Company LLC, a joint venture between Shell Pipeline Company LP and Chevron Pipe Line Company.

Allseas is in charge of the engineering, procurement and installation of the 150-kilometer, 24-inch Rome Pipeline stretching from Shell’s Green Canyon 19 (GC-19) platform to the Louisiana coast.

The automatically positioned anchor barge Sandpiper will carry out the nearshore section in 2027, followed by the dynamically positioned pipelay vessel Solitaire for the deepwater section in 2028.

“We are proud to once again be entrusted with the delivery of a strategic deepwater pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Frank Kluwen, General Manager of Allseas USA. “This award demonstrates Allseas’ expertise, track record and ability to execute complex projects safely and efficiently.”

According to Allseas, the pipeline is part of a broader strategy to expand and modernize Gulf of Mexico export infrastructure, building on projects such as the Amberjack Debottleneck Project, which the company executed in 2016.

Shell announced the final investment decision (FID) for the Rome Pipeline last October.

