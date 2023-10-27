Allseas unveils new pipelaying barge

October 27, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Allseas has inaugurated its new barge for shallow water offshore construction activities in Singapore, following upgrading activities.

Source: Allseas

Sandpiper is a flat-bottom, anchored barge that Allseas purchased last year and upgraded in 2022/23 for pipelaying activities.

The barge is equipped with a ten-point mooring system, pipelay equipment suitable for laying pipe up to 60 inches in diameter, and a piggyback firing line for 6.50-inch diameter pipe.

In addition, the 170-meter-long vessel is fitted with a davit system that enables it to perform ‘mid-line’ tie-ins and an 800-tonne crane for construction work.

According to Allseas, Sandpiper operates worldwide, primarily in shallow water areas, both in support of the company’s pipelayers and for independent contracting. The barge can lay pipes up to a water depth of 150 meters, while deeper water projects are possible with modifications depending on the project specifics.