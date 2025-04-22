Back to overview
Home Subsea Contract with Allseas takes Vallourec to one of world’s largest deepwater fields

April 22, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

French provider of tubular solutions Vallourec has secured a contract with Allseas, described as major, for the supply of line pipes for what is said to be one of the world’s largest deepwater fields.

Illustration; Source: Vallourec

Vallourec said it would supply line pipes for the Búzios 10 offshore project located at the Búzios field, operated by Petrobras, with the contract representing nearly 18,000 tons of subsea seamless premium carbon steel line pipes, for the risers and flowlines, and including an optional scope of almost 5,000 tons.

The contract also includes the company’s Pipe Navigator solution, a centralized digital portal that offers access to up-to-date contractual documentation, data and analysis covering every aspect of its line pipe projects.

The entire production will be carried out at Vallourec’s facility in Jeceaba, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Philippe Guillemot, Group’s Chairman and CEO, said: “This contract reinforces our strategic positioning in Brazil, one of our key markets for complex offshore projects. It also serves as legacy to our ability to deliver premium tubular solutions, fully manufactured in Brazil. This contract also validates the investment strategy implemented over the past three years to enhance our industrial performance and meet the most demanding requirements of our customers.

Located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Búzios is said to be one of the world’s largest deepwater fields. The field’s production is expected to substantially increase as five additional units are set to commence operations by 2028.

