Alpha Gas welcomes newbuild 174,000 cbm LNG carrier

April 24, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Greek ship management company Alpha Gas has taken delivery of its new LNG carrier from South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI).

Energy Fidelity. Courtesy of Alpha Gas

With a cargo capacity of 174,000 cbm, the LNG carrier Energy Fidelity is the newest addition to Alpha Gas’ in-house commercial and technical management.

According to the company, Energy Fidelity is the first LNG carrier propelled with XDF engines to join its fleet from a series of three to be delivered by HSHI within 2023-2024.

The vessel is also equipped with a high capacity and highly efficient reliquefaction plant, air lubrication system (ALS), two shaft generators (PTO) and air resistance shield.

Based on Alpha Gas’ social media update, the LNG carrier was delivered from the yard straight into her first employment – a medium-term charter with “a world-class Far East-based charterer”.

The Greek company now operates a fleet of six LNG carriers with diverse main engine technologies, including TFDE, MEGI and XDF.

Its fifth unit, the 173,400 cbm Energy Intelligence, was delivered in 2021.