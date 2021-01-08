AMSA bans Barkly Pearl from Australian waters for 2 years

January 8, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has issued its most severe banning to date to the master and operator of the Marshall Islands-flagged livestock carrier, Barkly Pearl last night.

As informed, the Barkly Pearl was initially spotted on November 3rd, 2020 travelling through Australia’s northern waters with a large hole in its hull.

AMSA issued an intervention direction instructing the vessel to the nearest safe harbour at Geraldton citing concerns over the structural integrity of the vessel, the potential threat of pollution to the marine environment and the immediate risk to the seafarers’ safety.

For the past two months, AMSA ship inspectors worked with the vessel owners and operators to develop an appropriate repair solution and yesterday, 7th January 2021, the Barkly Pearl was loaded onto the MV Falcon, a semi-submersible Heavy Load Carrier to safely depart from Australian waters.

Before it could depart Australian waters, the Barkly Pearl was issued with a refusal of access direction notice, under the Navigation Act 2012.

AMSA’s General Manager Operations, Allan Schwartz, said this means the Barkly Pearl is banned from entering or using an Australia port for 24 months.

“This is a significant decision by AMSA. It’s the first time a vessel has been banned from Australian ports for this length of time and it will certainly affect the vessel’s commercial operations.

“The Australian community expects that any vessel operating or travelling through our waters is seaworthy. Consequently, when vessels are found to be so poorly maintained, AMSA will not hesitate to use the suite of powers available to it.

“The owners and operators of the Barkly Pearl were negligent in their maintenance of the vessel, put the lives of the seafarers on board at risk and posed an immediate threat to Australia’s marine environment.”