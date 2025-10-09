Anglo-Eastern
Home Green Marine Anglo-Eastern unpacks digital tool to guide shipping players through decarbonization challenges

IT & Software
October 9, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Ship management services provider Anglo-Eastern has launched a digital tool for vessel charterers and commercial operators aimed at helping them navigate the maritime decarbonization landscape via data-driven insights.

Courtesy of Anglo-Eastern

As disclosed, Anglo-Eastern’s Sustainability and Performance Services (SAPS) solution represents a step forward in the company’s efforts to use digital technology for fuel efficiency, cost savings and maritime sustainability.

According to officials from Anglo-Eastern, SAPS is intended to improve fuel consumption and route planning and help with maintaining compliance with environmental regulations and requirements, including the European Union’s (EU) Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), FuelEU Maritime, the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and others.

SAPS reportedly encompasses service categories such as crew training, vessel performance monitoring, ship inspection and optimization, vessel performance forecasting powered by artificial intelligence (AI), charter-specific performance contracts, paint performance and advisory, as well as environmental and compliance audit services.

As informed, the digital solution has, thus far, been tested across Anglo-Eastern’s managed fleet, which comprises bulk carriers, wind-assisted tankers, containerships, ammonia-ready dual-fuel vessels, and units from other segments.

The company’s representatives have shared that, between 2023 and 2025, the underlying systems monitored over 800 ships across 46,000 voyages accomplished an emission reduction level of over 700,000 MT in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and over 225,0000 MT in fuel consumption. It is understood that this translated into cost savings of approximately $135 million.

Digitalization in the shipping industry, which involves integrating modern technologies like AI, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and automation, has gained considerable momentum. Digital tools like these have so far been explored, in terms of ‘viable’ application, within all aspects of maritime operations, primarily to ‘enhance’ efficiency.

As Offshore Energy reported in March this year, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) set out to craft a comprehensive strategy for maritime digitalization that would leverage emerging technologies to advance efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

The strategy builds on previous milestones, including the introduction of mandatory Maritime Single Window (/MSW) regulations from last year, which mandate vessels and ports to use a single digital platform to exchange data and streamline port call procedures, the organization had elaborated at the time.

The final version of the digital strategy is anticipated to be adopted by the organization’s highest governing body, the IMO Assembly, by the end of 2027.

