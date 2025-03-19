Back to overview
Home Green Marine IMO moves to introduce global strategy for maritime digitalization

IMO moves to introduce global strategy for maritime digitalization

Business Developments & Projects
March 19, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set out to create a comprehensive strategy for maritime digitalization that will leverage emerging technologies to advance efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Courtesy of IMO

To this end, IMO’s Facilitation Committee (FAL) outlined a work plan for developing the IMO Strategy on Maritime Digitalization during its 49th session held from March 10 to March 14 in London.

The digitalization strategy builds on previous milestones, including the introduction of mandatory Maritime Single Window (/MSW) regulations last year, which require ships and ports to use a single digital platform to exchange information and streamline port call procedures, IMO explained.

This strategy is expected to be adopted by the organization’s highest governing body, the IMO Assembly, by the end of 2027.

“The cross-cutting strategy will span different areas of IMO’s work, fostering a fully interconnected, harmonized and automated global maritime sector,” the organization stated.

As reported, the Facilitation Committee established a Correspondence Group to define the strategy’s scope, key objectives, and implementation framework. The group was tasked with identifying the existing and emerging technologies, standards, and methodologies that can support maritime digitalization while ensuring alignment across IMO’s various committees.  

The Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) and Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) were invited to encourage Member States and international organizations to join the Correspondence Group, to ensure the early involvement of all stakeholders.

The Correspondence Group will table a report to the next session of the Facilitation Committee (FAL 50) in 2026, before making a final submission to the Assembly session scheduled for the end of 2027. 

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez stated: “The IMO Maritime Digitalization Strategy is a game-changing effort to make smooth, seamless, smart shipping a reality. It will help integrate vessels and ports, improve logistics and optimize routes, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We must work together to ensure the strategy serves all.” 

The 49th session of the Facilitation Committee advanced other key digital initiatives, including: 

  • Updated IMO Compendium on Facilitation and Electronic Business: A new version was approved, featuring additional data sets to improve standardization and interoperability across maritime IT systems. 
  • Enhanced Maritime Single Window (MSW) Guidelines: Amendments to the Guidelines for setting up a maritime single window were approved to introduce verification functions, reducing manual administrative burdens and eliminating redundant checks by different authorities.  
  • Cybersecurity for Maritime Single Window: A new output was introduced to develop cybersecurity measures to safeguard MSWs and protect digital maritime operations from attacks. 
  • Electronic certificates Guidelines: Joint FAL-LEG-MEPC-MSC Guidelines on electronic certificates were approved and forwarded for concurrent approval by IMO’s Marine Environment Protection, Maritime Safety, and Legal Committees. 

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles