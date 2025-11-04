ABS, Siemens DISW team up to boost digitalization in shipbuilding

ABS
November 4, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Siemens Digital Industries Software (DISW), a US-based industrial software specialist, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to accelerate the digital transformation of maritime classification processes across ship design and construction.

The collaboration will also advance product lifecycle management (PLM) technology to enhance efficiency, data integrity and regulatory compliance throughout the vessel life cycle.

As explained, the MOU establishes a framework for both organizations to collaborate on projects such as class rule application during 3D design, model-based verification and digital twin integration, secure data exchange between ship designers and class along with joint research projects and workshops. The agreement will leverage the ABS PLM platform, ABS Freedom, and Siemens DISW’s Xcelerator platform to align with maritime regulations, specifically targeting its digital twin and simulation capabilities for compliance and classification in the marine sector.

“… ABS is proud to join forces with Siemens, a world leader in AI-powered PLM software, to develop collaborative interfaces that use enhanced data-driven tools for design decision making and digitally streamline our Class operations,” Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, commented.

“As the classification process is an integral part of ship design and building workflow, we understand the high importance of it. That is why we are delighted to sign an MOU with ABS to explore and establish a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating and adapting the digital transformation of maritime classification processes,” Joe Bohman, Executive Vice President, PLM Products, Siemens Digital Industries Software, said.

In related news, German multinational technology conglomerate Siemens, a parent company of Siemens DISW, and South Korea’s shipbuilding heavyweight HD Hyundai recently signed an agreement to speed up the digitalization and modernization of the United States’ vessel construction industry.

Under the MOU, the duo will reportedly work to combine digital and automation technologies to build smart shipyards and ‘reinforce’ U.S. shipbuilding capabilities.

