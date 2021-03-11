Another unplanned outage hits BritNed

March 11, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Just one month after the repair, the 1GW BritNed electricity interconnector between the United Kingdom and the Netherlands is out again.

According to BritNed, the new unplanned outage took place on 9 March 2021.

To remind, the interconnector also went out of service in December last year due to a cable fault.

Cabling firm NKT just recently completed the repair operations approximately 100 kilometres off the Dutch coast, returning the interconnector back in full service on 9 February.

BritNed informed that current indications are that this outage is again due to a cable fault and that investigations are underway to establish its location.

Commissioned in 2011, the 260-kilometre BritNed is a joint project between transmission system operators TenneT and National Grid.