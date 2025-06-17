Singaporean three-year memorandum targets submarine power projects
Back to overview
Home Subsea Singaporean three-year memorandum targets submarine power projects

Singaporean three-year memorandum targets submarine power projects

Collaboration
June 17, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Singapore-headquartered offshore marine service contractor Kim Heng has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the newly incorporated government-linked Singapore Energy Interconnections (SGEI) to cooperate on submarine power projects.

As part of the non-binding MoU signed on June 9, the partners will, among other things, collaborate for the purpose of operating, repairing and maintaining submarine power cable systems installed within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The memorandum is set to remain in force until June 1, 2028, or until the execution of definitive agreements or mutual agreements to terminate the MoU.

SGEI is a newly incorporated Singaporean government-linked company that specializes in the development and operation of cross-border power interconnectors, enabling cross-border electricity trade and supporting the realisation of the ASEAN Power Grid.

At the beginning of June, it was reported that French energy giant TotalEnergies and Singapore-headquartered RGE, a group operating in the bio-based resources and energy sectors, had signed an MoU with SGEI to jointly develop a subsea interconnector that would enable electricity imports from Indonesia to Singapore.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore and Indonesia further strengthened their bilateral cooperation yesterday, June 16, at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat, marking their partnership with a Milestone Ceremony for Project Development.

The ceremony followed the signing of three government MoUs on June 13 by Singapore’s Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology, Tan See Leng, and Indonesia’s Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia, on cross-border electricity trade (CBET), carbon capture and storage (CCS), and a sustainable industrial zone (SIZ).

“Today’s milestone ceremony marks a shared commitment by Singapore and Indonesia to advance our cooperation in clean energy and decarbonisation. The three MOUs on CBET, CCS and the SIZ will pave the way for impactful projects that boost economic growth, catalyse investments, create good jobs, and support our countries’ decarbonisation plans,” said Tan See Leng.

“I look forward to working closely with Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and Indonesian counterparts to transform our ambitions into action for both our countries and our peoples.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles