AquaVentus and Hydrogen Scotland partner on hydrogen development in the North Sea

September 4, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

German-led offshore wind-to-hydrogen initiative AquaVentus and industry association Hydrogen Scotland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), intending to strengthen hydrogen production and transport in the North Sea region.

By joining forces, the two associations seek to advance the development and deployment of technologies along the entire value chain – from production, through transport and storage, to the use of hydrogen for the decarbonization of the energy system.

In addition, both organizations intend to intensify their research activities and jointly advocate for the accelerated ramp-up of a European hydrogen economy.

Nigel Holmes, CEO of Hydrogen Scotland, commented: “Scotland is uniquely positioned to become a leading exporter of green hydrogen thanks to its vast offshore and onshore wind potential. By working closely with AquaVentus, we are building a bridge across the North Sea – not just between two countries, but for a truly European hydrogen market. This partnership is a milestone on the way to decarbonising energy systems on both sides.”

Jörg Singer, Chairman of AquaVentus, stated: “Germany, as Europe’s largest industrial hub, depends on reliable supplies of green hydrogen. Working with our partners in Scotland opens up tremendous opportunities: we are combining offshore wind, electrolysis and a joint pipeline infrastructure. In this way, we create security of supply, economic prospects and genuine added value for the energy transition across Europe.”

To note, offshore wind energy from the North Sea is expected to play a key role in providing climate-neutral energy to surrounding countries. To ensure this energy is used efficiently, combined infrastructures such as electricity grids and hydrogen pipelines are said to be essential. In this context, AquaVentus and Hydrogen Scotland are focusing on linking wind power, offshore electrolysis, and a European hydrogen backbone.

It is important to mention that the AquaVentus initiative aims to produce one million tonnes of green hydrogen per year from wind energy in the North Sea and transport it to land by pipeline. Reportedly, more than 100 companies, organizations, and research institutes along the entire value chain have joined forces to create the framework conditions for the installation of 10 gigawatts (GW) of green hydrogen production capacity from offshore wind energy in the North Sea across Europe and to build the necessary transport infrastructure.

As for Hydrogen Scotland, the association is said to have over 200 members that include industry, city and local authorities, academia, and development agencies. The organization supports the development of low-carbon and energy-efficient technologies.

German-British hydrogen partnership

Alongside the signing of the MoU, AquaVentus published a position paper that addresses how the requirements of German-British cooperation can be met.

It is understood that the paper highlights the potential of hydrogen production in Scotland, the necessity of imports for Germany, and references transport infrastructure already under planning.

From the authors’ perspective, three prerequisites are essential: the networking of producers and consumers across national borders, the harmonization of regulatory frameworks, and the development from a national core network to a European hydrogen backbone.

The paper emphasizes: “Through joint hydrogen production and infrastructure projects, we can leverage the UK’s significant renewable resources and Germany’s strategic hydrogen storage and consumption capabilities, diversify energy imports for de-risking, and strengthen Europe’s energy security.”

