Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor; Source: Office of Governor Ron DeSantis
As Florida Governor pledges to unleash ‘American energy dominance’ and slash gas prices to $2 by 2025, California hits out at fossil fuels industry

September 21, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

With most of the Democratic Party pushing for green energy and almost declaring war on fossil fuels while the Republican Party seeks to bring forth more oil and gas, the incoming presidential race in the U.S. is shaping up to be, among other things, a referendum on the future of the energy sector and America’s net-zero aspirations. This was hammered home further by the almost insurmountable gap between the latest energy policies being advocated by Florida Governor and Republican presidential contender, Ron DeSantis, and the current governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who is a member of the Democratic Party, albeit with no declared presidential aspirations for 2024.

