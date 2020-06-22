Atteris gets Golden Beach subsea FEED deal from GB Energy

Atteris has secured GB Energy contract for subsea front-end engineering design for the Golden Beach gas field.

The field is located within the Australia’s Gippsland Basin, approximately three kilometres offshore from the Ninety Mile Beach in Eastern Victoria.

The engineering and design work includes undertaking flow assurance studies together with the preliminary design of subsea equipment, tie-in spools, a submarine pipeline and controls umbilical to shore, and the shore crossing.

The Golden Beach gas project will provide critical gas supply and storage infrastructure to the constrained domestic energy market.

Once in operation, the project will initially increase domestic gas supply, then transition to storage where it will enhance energy market security and efficiency while supporting Victoria’s transition to renewables.