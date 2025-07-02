New 25-year agreement to help Port of Gothenburg become energy hub of the future

Port of Gothenburg
July 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Sweden’s Port of Gothenburg has signed new agreements with Inter Terminals Sweden, a Scandinavian bulk liquid storage provider, that would lay the foundation for the port to transition to an energy hub of the future.

The Port of Gothenburg Energy Port, where Inter Terminals Sweden is in operation. Courtesy of The Port of Gothenburg.

The agreements are said to benefit both parties by providing increased predictability and long-term stability, creating favorable conditions for further investments in the ongoing energy transition of their respective operations.

On July 1, the parties signed both lease agreements covering above-ground areas and underground rock caverns, as well as a cargo port dues agreement based on traffic and volume. In short, the agreements stipulate the compensation payable to the port authority for Inter Terminals Sweden’s use of the port’s land, facilities, and infrastructure.

“With a 25-year agreement, we gain long-term stability and predictability, giving us a solid foundation for developing an energy port for the future focused on transitioning from fossil to renewable products. Having a skilled, long-term, and responsible partner like Inter Terminals Sweden with us in this effort is something we see as very positive,” Göran Eriksson, CEO at the Port of Gothenburg, commented.

Inter Terminals Sweden is an operator in the storage and logistics of liquid energy products and materials, as well as – increasingly – biofuels such as HVO and methanol. The company has been operating in the Port of Gothenburg since 1964 and is the port’s third-largest customer in the energy business segment.

“We have already begun transitioning our operations, and at the Port of Gothenburg, we’re already handling renewable fuels like FAME and HVO. With longer lease terms and a more transparent and predictable cost structure, we are now better positioned to scale up further – for example, by converting or building new tanks for renewable raw materials and products, as well as investing in new technology and an expanded green portfolio,” Johan Zettergren, Managing Director of Inter Terminals Sweden, said.

In related news, the Port of Gothenburg took the initiative last month to enable shore power connection for container and car/RoRo ships before 2030 by awarding a contract for the construction of a transformer station that will serve the port’s container and car terminals. As disclosed, AF Bygg Väst, part of AF Gruppen Sweden, was awarded the contract worth approximately €11.4 million to build a transformer station with a capacity of 19 MVA (megavolt amperes) for incoming power.

Furthermore, in mid-May 2025, the port hosted the bunkering of domestically produced liquefied biomethane to a tanker, in line with its ambition to become Scandinavia’s primary alternative fuels bunkering hub.

