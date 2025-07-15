Back to overview
Australia’s Energys gets green light for hydrogen plant in Victoria

Business Developments & Projects
July 15, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Australia’s hydrogen company Energys has received planning approval for its green hydrogen production facility in Hastings, Victoria, following what the company described as 18 months of engagement with the Victorian planning system.

As informed, the project is a commercially focused green hydrogen B2B industrial supply initiative aimed at displacing grey hydrogen produced from natural gas.

It is understood that at the core of the facility will be a 1 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, reportedly powered by grid electricity during periods of surplus renewable generation and low wholesale energy prices.

Under a strategic agreement, Australia’s hydrogen producer Coregas will operate the site and manage all downstream logistics, including compression, liquefaction, cylinder and trailer filling, as well as distribution to end users, Energys revealed, adding that the hydrogen produced will be marketed and sold under commercial terms through Coregas.

To note, hydrogen supplied from Hastings is expected to reduce emissions in the stationary power, along with road and marine transport markets, through the displacement of diesel.

Roger Knight, CEO of Energys, commented: “This project positions Victoria at the forefront of green hydrogen innovation. By displacing emissions-intensive grey hydrogen with a zero-carbon alternative, we are making a tangible contribution to decarbonising key sectors such as industrial gas, transport and stationary energy.”

To read more about hydrogen in Australia, click here.

