Avenir takes delivery of second 7,500-cbm LNG bunkering vessel

March 10, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Avenir LNG, a joint venture consisting of Stolt-Nielsen, Hoegh LNG and Golar LNG, has taken delivery of its second 7,500-cbm LNG bunkering vessel Avenir Accolade.

Courtesy of Avenir LNG

Following delivery from Keppel Offshore and Marine, Nantong, the Avenir Accolade will enter a 3-year bareboat charter to LNG Power

Limited, a unit of Hygo Energy Transition to support Hygo’s developments in Brazil.

Accolade’s positioning marks Avenir’s first entry into the Latin American LNG market, the company said in its statement.

In its statement, Keppel Offshore & Marine noted that, similar to the first vessel delivered to Avenir LNG, the 7,500-cbm Avenir Accolade was built at Keppel Nantong Shipyard in China. It is equipped with engines that can run on both diesel and LNG.

Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Offshore Technology Development (OTD), also installed and commissioned the vessel’s Ballast Water Treatment System.

Delivering LNG to Hygo’s customers along the Brazilian coastline and fitted with specialized LNG handling equipment, she will be capable o unloading LNG directly into trucks for onward distribution across Brazil.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG noted that the delivery of the Avenir Accolade is another milestone in the company’s strategy.

“2021 is a transformational year for Avenir LNG as we commission our on-shore LNG terminal in Sardinia in the coming weeks and continue to expand our fleet with the addition of four more newbuild vessels by year-end,” Mackey said.