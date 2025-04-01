Avenir’s bunker vessel to continuously run on bio-LNG in 2025

Back to overview
April 1, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

LNG bunkering provider Avenir LNG has decided to run its 2022-built vessel Avenir Ascension on bio-LNG for the remainder of 2025.

Courtesy of Avenir LNG

Starting on April 1, the 7,500 cubic meter (cbm) Avenir Ascension will use 100% bio-LNG for its own propulsion until the end of 2025, the company revealed.

Said to be the world’s first bunker vessel to continuously run on bio-LNG, Avenir Ascension is expected to reduce annual CO2 emissions by more than 3,500 tons.

Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director Avenir LNG, commented: “We are seeing a growing demand from our customers for the supply of low emission bio-LNG. We have developed a flexible and efficient supply chain to enable the cost effective delivery of Bio-LNG across North West Europe. To further demonstrate our commitment to more sustainable marine fuels we have elected to run the Avenir Ascension on bio-LNG on a voluntary basis for 2025, making a positive statement alongside our customers to reduce emissions well beyond existing regulatory requirements.“

Avenir LNG owns and operates a fleet of five LNG bunker and supply vessels with two more under construction at China’s Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (SOE). The newbuilds are scheduled to be delivered by the first quarter of 2027.

The 20,000 cbm LNG bunker vessels will have a length of 160 meters, a width of 25 meters, and a design speed of 15.5 knots.

The ships are designed to enable maximum compatibility and versatility for loading and discharging LNG and bio-LNG to a wide range of receiving vessels and terminals.

The newbuilds represent a major investment in the second phase of growth for the company, increasing the fleet by 40% and 80% in terms of total capacity.

Avenir LNG was recently acquired by a Norway-based company specializing in chemical and bulk liquid transportation and storage Stolt-Nielsen.

