Azule Energy strikes gas in Angola’s pioneering wildcat

July 14, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Azule Energy, a joint venture between two energy majors, Italy’s Eni and the UK’s BP, has made a gas discovery in an offshore block situated in Angola’s Lower Congo Basin.

As reported by Angola’s National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), the discovery was made in the Gajajeira-01 exploration well in shallow water block 1/14. The block’s operator and 35% interest holder is Azule Energy, with partners Equinor (30%), Sonangol E&P (25%), and Acrep (10%).

Drilled on April 1, 2025, at a water depth of 95 meters and approximately 60 kilometers offshore, the well encountered gas- and condensate-bearing sandstones in one of the Lower Oligocene targets, designated LO100.

“This is a landmark moment for gas exploration in Angola. The Gajajeira-01 well is the first dedicated gas exploration well in the country, and its success reinforces our confidence in the potential of the Lower Congo Basin. We are proud to contribute to Angola’s long-term energy development with a focus on sustainability and energy security,” noted Azule Energy’s CEO, Adriano Mongini.

Initial assessments suggest that gas volumes at the site may exceed 1 trillion cubic feet, with up to 100 million barrels of associated condensate. The drilling operations continue, and the next expected target is the last interval of the Lower Oligocene LO300.

As reported, the first section was drilled using advanced formation evaluation and control tools to assess reservoir quality and fluid characteristics. Preliminary results and fluid samples indicate several reservoirs with good mobility.

The results also confirm the presence of a hydrocarbon system, opening up new exploration opportunities in the area. Azule Energy intends to continue to evaluate the full potential of the Gajajeira-01 well discovery and determine the best path forward for potential development.

This comes days after another consortium that includes Azule Energy, with Equinor, Sonangol, and Exxonmobil as partners, inked an extension for a production sharing contract (PSC) for the neighboring Block 15 until 2037.

