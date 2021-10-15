Baleària to convert Hedy Lamarr ferry to run on LNG

October 15, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Spanish ferry operator Baleària has started LNG propulsion conversion of the Hedy Lamarr ferry at the West Sea shipyard in Portugal, the last of the six retrofit operations.

Courtesy of Baleària

With this, Baleària will have completed its fleet plan of nine vessels that can navigate on LNG. Of these, the six are retrofits and another three are newbuilds.

The conversion of the Hedy Lamarr’s engines will last five months. The current engines will be replaced with MAN’s dual engines, with the capacity to run on LNG and diesel.

In addition, the ship will feature two LNG storage tanks with a total capacity of 565 cubic metres.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Baleària converted LNG ferry Martín i Soler to set sail Posted: 3 months ago

Baleària will also install its smart ship project systems on the ferry. Thus, the ship will have technological improvements.

On the other hand, the ferry will have sensors to monitor fuel consumption and emissions in real-time.