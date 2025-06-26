Back to overview
Home Green Marine Second LNG-powered ferry joins TT-Line’s fleet

Second LNG-powered ferry joins TT-Line’s fleet

Vessels
June 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Australia’s ferry services provider TT-Line Company has welcomed the second and final LNG-powered car and passenger (RoPax) ferry built by Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC), completing what was described as one of the largest bilateral export projects between the two countries.

Courtesy of RMC

RMC delivered the LNG-fueled Spirit of Tasmania V on June 25, 2025, nearly a year after the ferry’s launch and naming ceremony.

The 212-meter-long Spirit of Tasmania V is a sister vessel to the Spirit of Tasmania IV, delivered in September 2024.

Related Article

The ferries are equipped with four Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines, three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, and two Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control systems.

Said to be the southernmost LNG-powered car and passenger ferries in the world, the newbuilds will operate an open sea route between Geelong and Devonport in the Bass Strait of Australia. 

Featuring a speed of 26 knots and a capacity of 1,800 passengers, the new Spirit of Tasmania fleet will replace its predecessors built in Finland in the 1990s.

“I want to thank the owner for excellent cooperation that has enabled us to together bring this project to a successful end. The vessel represents the strong shipbuilding expertise found in Rauma and demonstrates the capabilities of the Rauma shipyard. I also want to say thank you to our cooperation partners and the Classification Society. Next, we shall proceed towards the production of electric ships,” said Mika Nieminen, CEO and President of Rauma Marine Constructions.

The Finnish shipbuilder has delivered five car and passenger ferries so far, including Aurora Botnia, deemed the northernmost LNG-powered car and passenger ferry in the world.

In addition to LNG-powered ships, RMC has headed research projects focusing on the development of electrically operated ships, such as the Decatrip and FUSE projects, under which it was tasked with creating the concept for a fully electric ship.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles