Balmoral’s Montrose composites facility on track for subsea and offshore renewables industries

December 5, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Comtec has completed the installation of its manufacturing plant at its new composites facility at Montrose Port that will produce composite structures for subsea and offshore renewable energy sectors.

Balmoral facility at Montrose Port (Courtesy of Balmoral Group)

The company invested a seven-figure sum in the 1,700 square meter quayside facility where large scale composite components such as subsea and wellhead protection, wave energy structures and manifold covers for the offshore energy sector will be built.

The investment in these premises will help the leading north-east business service the offshore industries more effectively as it strengthens its commitment to the wind, wave and tidal energy sectors.

Founded in 1980 by chairman and managing director Jim Milne, Balmoral already provides protection products (fatigue, impact and abrasion), buoyancy (mooring and cable) and tethering solutions (clamps) to the offshore wind sector.

The new manufacturing site at the Port of Montrose will allow the company to deliver its large advanced composite products direct from shore to ship as the sector expands in the waters off the coast of Scotland and further afield.

According to the company, 30-40 skilled and semi-skilled jobs will be created initially with more expected as this branch of the business grows.

Jim Milne said: “We are delighted to have reached this stage of our expansion at Montrose so quickly. The facility is operational now and we are completing product prototypes on site and hope to welcome clients to view our capabilities very soon.

“While the offshore renewables sector is moving apace this facility will also service the traditional offshore energy market with large scale advanced composites structures.”

Tom Hutchison, chief executive officer of Montrose Port Authority, added: “Like us, Balmoral focuses on its team, knowing that its people are its greatest asset and so we are delighted to have them join our port community, creating new jobs for our town and boosting our regional economy.

“Balmoral’s services are greatly welcomed as they will attract new business to the port within the current energy markets we already serve as well as the growing renewables sector, aligning with our ambition to position ourselves as a renewables hub for the region.”

Having an established reputation for supporting the general cargo and oil and gas industries, Montrose Port supports 400 jobs worth £15 million to the regional economy.

The port is also actively involved in the renewables sector with the operations and maintenance base for Seagreen, with the construction for the Inch Cape wind farm operations and maintenance also expected to begin at Montrose in 2023.