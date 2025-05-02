Bangladesh
Bangladesh steadies course toward net zero with new environmental action plan

Authorities & Government
May 2, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Bangladesh has kick-started the development of a national action plan (NAP) to slash greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping, marking a ‘key’ step toward aligning the country’s maritime industry with global environmental regulations.

Credit: Department of Shipping, Bangladesh

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the action plan was officially launched at a recent workshop held in the country’s capital city of Dhaka, led by the Bangladesh Department of Shipping under the nation’s Ministry of Shipping, and supported by the IMO’s GreenVoyage2050 program initiated to assist developing countries in slashing their GHG emissions.

As disclosed, both public and private sector players had come together at the workshop to explore “actionable” steps that Bangladesh could take to breathe ‘greener’ life into its maritime industry. To be specific, per the IMO, a series of what is described as priority actions were identified as steps to advance Bangladesh’s maritime sustainability, including:

  • improving data collection;
  • establishing emission baselines;
  • promoting the use of cleaner fuels;
  • retrofitting domestic fleets;
  • strengthening training programs for seafarers and port managers.

Opportunities for greener ship design and localized innovation were highlighted, as well, the IMO noted, with facilities like the Khulna shipyard identified as potential hubs for progress. Integrating port development strategies with national energy policies and sustainable shipbuilding practices was reportedly seen as “essential” to securing long-term success.

As informed, discussions also examined potential financing solutions, such as the possibility of concessional loans and incentives for shipowners, alongside capacity-building programs aimed at ‘bolstering’ the maritime workforce.

As a next step, the IMO has explained that a national baseline assessment is due to be conducted, and a dedicated NAP Task Force will be established to guide the development of the plan.

Speaking about the new vision, Mohammad Maksud Alam, the Director-General of the Department of Shipping, underscored that the strategy could be the ‘catalyst’ that revamps Bangladesh’s shipping at a time when the industry’s global decarbonization momentum keeps building.

“Bangladesh is a proud maritime and riverine nation – home to thousands of seafarers, a thriving shipbuilding and recycling industry, with an extensive network of inland waterways. As we look to the future, we are seeking to understand how the global energy transition can unlock new economic opportunities for our people,” the Director-General remarked.

“Bangladesh’s ambition to integrate shipping, ports, and energy into a unified national action plan is commendable. With its extensive inland waterways and growing shipbuilding industry, the country is well-positioned to become a leader in sustainable maritime development,” Astrid Dispert, GreenVoyage2050 Program Manager at the IMO, added.

Bangladesh: Tilting between hiccups and progress

Bangladesh’s shipping industry experienced a blend of advancements and challenges in recent times. As per Reuters, in April 2025, the country secured $650 million from the World Bank to develop the Bay Terminal Marine Infrastructure Project in Chittagong, intending to ‘modernize’ the port’s facilities. This encompasses the construction of a “climate-resilient” breakwater and access channel to fit larger vessels. The project is expected to handle around 36% of the country’s container traffic.

At the end of February this year, draft amendments to Bangladesh’s ship recycling and hazardous waste management legislation were made with the purpose of aligning the shipbreaking sector with international environmental standards and safety guidelines. This initiative was launched through the IMO’s Safe and environmentally sound ship recycling (SENSREC) project, funded by the Government of Norway.

With thousands of vessels expected to reach the end of their operational lives by 2032, the amendments came at an important time for Bangladesh – a country where a great number of vessels are dismantled under “hazardous” conditions each year.

Namely, according to the Belgian NGO Shipbreaking Platform, as much as 85% of the global end-of-life fleet was dismantled on a beach in either Bangladesh, India or Pakistan in 2023, with a slight, 5% decline in the 2024 data.

To note, Bangladesh has held its position as the leading destination for ship scrapping for a few years now, and its shipbreaking and recycling sector has come under scrutiny following a series of accidents, more often than not linked to substandard working conditions.

For instance, despite being certified under the Hong Kong Convention’s guidelines, a shipyard in Chattogram gained (inter)national attention when a tanker exploded during a dismantling operation in 2024, injuring 12 people, six of whom later passed away.

