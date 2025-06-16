REAV-47 USV; Source: HydroSurv
Back to overview
Home Subsea Battery-hybrid USV order takes UK’s HydroSurv to West African waters

Battery-hybrid USV order takes UK’s HydroSurv to West African waters

Vessels
June 16, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-based uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) technology player, HydroSurv, has sold a USV to Nigeria’s offshore survey services provider, Geodetic Offshore Services Limited (GOSL), for hydrographic and geophysical survey activities.

REAV-47 USV; Source: HydroSurv

While highlighting that the sale of REAV-47 USV marks its first delivery to Nigeria, HydroServ elaborated that the event enabled it to expand into West Africa with the uncrewed surface vessel’s delivery to Geodetic Offshore Services Limited, which will deploy it for hydrographic and geophysical survey operations.

David Hull, CEO of HydroSurv, remarked: “We are proud to be partnering with GOSL as our first customer in the region. The REAV-47 is a versatile, commercial-duty mid-size USV, ideally suited to support the integration of both the PingDSP and Innomar sub-bottom profiling systems. We look forward to collaborating closely with GOSL’s highly experienced survey team to maximise the platform’s capabilities across a range of operational applications.”

According to the UK player, the battery-hybrid REAV-47 will be integrated with an advanced payload consisting of a Ping DSP 3DSS-IDX interferometric sonar alongside Innomar’s compact parametric sub-bottom profiler. GOSL will operate the multipurpose REAV-47 USV as a standalone survey system and as a mothership force multiplier.

The payload configuration is expected to enable concurrent wide-swath bathymetric mapping and high-resolution sub-bottom imaging for comprehensive landfall survey capability on offshore infrastructure projects. As a new product introduced into HydroSurv’s portfolio in 2024, the design is described as an evolution of the company’s existing seagoing USV platform.

REAV-47 USV and REAV-28 USV; Source: HydroSurv
REAV-47 USV and REAV-28 USV; Source: HydroSurv

Furthermore, the vessel can sustain survey operations for up to 72 hours with a battery-hybrid system consisting of a 12 kW Mastervolt battery system and a 4 kW Fischer Panda generator. The REAV-47, which uses HydroSurv’s virtual watchkeeper vessel control system, also has autopilot technology from Dynautics and advanced navigation and situational awareness spread from Furuno and TimeZero.

The vessel’s 5 kW rim-driven electric propulsion from rim drive technology (RDT) is perceived to minimize entanglement risk while delivering exceptional performance. GOSL will station the new USV at the operating base in Port Harcourt. The firm’s survey team has delivered survey projects for ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, and TotalEnergies.

Aside from the REAV-47, GOSL also acquired a REAV-28 inland multi-purpose USV, a smaller, battery-electric vessel that complements the longer-endurance capabilities of the REAV-47, enabling a flexible and efficient survey solution across diverse environments, ranging from agile inland and sheltered water operations to more demanding coastal and landfall missions.

Emanuel Ekpeyong, Managing Director at GOSL Nigeria Limited, underlined: “GOSL Nigeria Limited is proud to be associated with HydroSurv for this milestone achievement in the deployment of the REAV 47 USV which will help revolutionize the way hydrographic surveys are being conducted within Nigeria and indeed West Africa.

“USVs are the way of the future as it helps reduce human and carbon footprints and guarantees efficient seabed mapping delivering project objectives in record time at a minimal cost.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles