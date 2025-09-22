Bay of Fundy tidal energy projects receive $10.7M federal boost

OSIP floating platform concept illustration
September 22, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) has allocated $10.7 million in federal funding for two projects aimed at advancing tidal energy monitoring in the Bay of Fundy.

OSIP floating platform concept illustration. Source: FORCE

The funding, delivered through the Energy Innovation Program, will support the Ocean Sensors Innovation Platform (OSIP) led by the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE), and the “Reducing Fish-Turbine Collision Risk Uncertainty in the Minas Passage, Bay of Fundy” project led by Acadia University.

FORCE said OSIP has secured $8.2 million to test and deploy autonomous floating and subsea monitoring systems designed to capture data on fish–turbine interactions, one of the key environmental challenges facing tidal power projects. 

According to FORCE, the program will bring together developers, scientists, Indigenous knowledge holders, technologists, and regulators to evaluate monitoring solutions for high-flow marine environments.

“The Bay of Fundy holds real potential for clean, reliable energy. By applying the best available science and ongoing monitoring, we can develop tidal power responsibly while protecting this important marine ecosystem for generations to come,” said Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries.

Acadia University’s project will carry out fish detection studies and develop fish movement models to better understand the interaction between marine species and tidal energy devices. NRCan noted that the initiative will also provide training opportunities for scientists and students, building skills for the offshore renewable energy sector.

According to FORCE, OSIP platforms will trial instruments such as optical cameras, imaging sonars, and acoustic receivers, while also testing rapid wireless data transfer to shore for near real-time monitoring. Data gathered will help regulators, investors, and communities assess environmental risks, reduce project uncertainty, and support decision-making on future deployments.

“The Bay of Fundy has sustained our Mi’kmaw communities for generations, providing life, culture and connection,” said Angie Gillis, Executive Director of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq.

“As we look to the future, tidal energy offers an opportunity to create clean, sustainable power while respecting and protecting this sacred watershed. We are proud to work alongside governments, researchers and industry to ensure that innovation is guided by science, collaboration and Mi’kmaw stewardship, creating benefits for our people, the environment and generations to come.”

Acadia University is also a partner in OSIP, providing scientific leadership, experimental design, data analysis, and student training through its Acadia Tidal Energy Institute. Additional contributors include Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Innovasea, Orbital Marine Power, reconcept, Nova Innovation, Huntley’s Diving and Marine, Ocean Tracking Network, and the University of the Highlands and Islands – Environmental Research Institute.

FORCE said OSIP will begin with platform design and fabrication in 2025, followed by field trials later in the year. Floating and subsea deployments are scheduled for 2026 and 2027, with expanded trials, reporting, and dissemination through 2028.

Parliamentary Secretary Kody Blois announces new tidal energy research funding from Natural Resources Canada at K.C. Irving Environmental Science Centre, Acadia University
“Tidal energy presents a transformative opportunity for Nova Scotia. With the immense power of the Bay of Fundy and our growing expertise in ocean technology, we’re not just harnessing clean energy — we’re building a sustainable future that benefits our economy, our communities and our environment,” noted Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister.

NRCan said both initiatives support recommendations from the federal Task Force on Sustainable Tidal Energy Development in the Bay of Fundy, co-chaired by NRCan and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, which called for stronger environmental monitoring to advance tidal power in Canada.

“Fundy is a powerful energy resource; it’s also a complex ecosystem and a sacred Mi’kmaw watershed. To harness its potential responsibly, we need to ground our efforts in rigorous science and respectful collaboration,” added Lindsay Bennet, Executive Director, Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE).

“The OSIP project is designed to bring many partners together to advance our understanding of how to monitor fish–turbine interactions. This doesn’t happen without the Government of Canada’s support: not just funding, but also clean energy policy and coordinated regulation. This is how we create economic opportunities and fight climate change at the same time, sustainably.”

The Bay of Fundy has the world’s highest tides, with up to 14 billion tonnes of water moving through the Minas Passage on every cycle at speeds above five meters per second, according to FORCE. Six tidal stream devices have already been built in Nova Scotia, with the current provincial call for new projects expected to add up to 13 MW of capacity, enough to power about 6,000 homes.

