Nova Scotia opens new tidal stream procurement round at FORCE

Project & Tenders
June 10, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Nova Scotia has launched a competitive process to attract new tidal stream energy projects at Canada’s lead research facility for tidal stream technology, Fundy Ocean Research Center for Energy (FORCE).

Source: FORCE

The process, administered by Power Advisory, seeks projects between 5 MW and 8 MW. Applicants may apply to use Berth B, Berth E, or both. The total capacity awarded across both sites will not exceed 13 MW. The draft call for applications is open for comment, with a final version expected soon. 

“With many companies already expressing interest, it’s encouraging to see renewed momentum in the tidal sector,” said FORCE Executive Director Lindsay Bennett

“We’re here to support the next wave of projects—not only with our electrical facility, but by continuing to work with partners to deliver the science this sector needs.”

FORCE provides subsea cables, a shore-based substation, and overhead transmission lines to support grid connection. The infrastructure is designed to enable project developers to focus on deployment and operations.

“Companies from around the world continue to want to work in Nova Scotia,” Bennett added. “We’re geared up to support planning, deploying, and monitoring tidal energy devices in this powerful environment.”

The initiative is said to align with Canada’s target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Fighting climate change will take more solutions than just wind and solar, and we’re grateful that the Province and Government of Canada recognize the important potential in the highest tides in the world,” noted Bennett.

“Getting this right means working closely with not just government, but also the research community, Mi’kmaw organizations, stakeholders and industry to build a clear picture of how this technology interacts with the marine environment, and to help projects succeed.”

Developers can register at nstidalprocurement2025.com.

The move follows Nova Scotia’s earlier preparations to initiate a procurement process for two tidal energy berths at FORCE in the Minas Passage. 

