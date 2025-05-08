Berge Bulk trials onboard carbon capture system for further emission reductions

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based dry bulk shipowner Berge Bulk has installed a carbon capture system on board its Ultramax vessel, expecting a potential 30% reduction in emissions during operations.

Courtesy of Berge Bulk

The system, developed by Dutch maritime technology company Value Maritime, was installed on board Berge Bulk’s 2020-built 63,000 dwt Berge Yotei as part of the company’s decarbonization endeavour under the signature Matitime Marshall Plan.

Value Maritime’s system integrates carbon capture into an exhaust gas cleaning system known as the Filtree System and is designed to capture up to 15 tonnes of CO2 per day. This is said to represent a potential 30% reduction in emissions during the ship’s operations.

As explained, the Filtree System removes sulphur oxides and CO2 from a vessel’s exhaust, with CO2 absorbed into a reusable amine solution, which can be offloaded in port for regeneration or reuse.

Courtesy of Berge Bulk

“Carbon capture is a key pillar of our decarbonisation strategy. While we remain committed to optimising fleet efficiency, installing decarbonisation technology, and switching to new fuels, we must also capture carbon at the same time,” said James Marshall, CEO of Berge Bulk. “We’ve been actively capturing carbon through nature-based solutions on shore for many years, now it’s time to also start capturing carbon on board.”

The onboard carbon capture pilot is part of Berge Bulk’s four-pillar decarbonization strategy focused on improving fleet efficiency, leveraging the latest maritime technology, converting to new fuels, and investing in carbon capture technology.

The company’s decarbonization goals include offsetting 100% of carbon emissions from 2025 onward, building and operating a zero-emissions vessel by 2030, and achieving zero-carbon emissions fleetwide by 2050.

