'World first' retrofit: Berge Bulk upgrades Newcastlemax bulker with energy-saving technology

March 11, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Singapore-based dry bulk owner Berge Bulk has completed the ‘world’s first’ retrofit installation of a front-end shaft generator on a 208,718 dwt Newcastlemax vessel, aiming for both emission reduction and energy efficiency.

Berge Dachstein at sea. Credit: Berge Bulk

The vessel in question is the 299-meter-long bulk carrier Berge Dachstein. As disclosed, the Newcastlemax was equipped with the Renk Integrated Front-end Power System (IFPS), developed by the RENK Group, Germany-based international technology player in the defense and civil end markets.

Engineered for marine propulsion systems, the front-end shaft generator reportedly provides onboard electrical power by harnessing energy from the ship’s main engine crankshaft. According to Berge Bulk, this minimizes reliance on auxiliary engines and, in turn, lowers overall fuel consumption and slashes emissions.

Specifically, while the shaft generator is running, Berge Dachstein is projected to save at least one tonne of fuel per day. This is expected to lead to a daily reduction of over three tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, in line with the company’s commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint.

Having finalized this initiative, representatives from Berge Bulk revealed that plans are underway to retrofit two more ships with the Renk IFPS during this year.

They also added that the recent development is in line with the company’s Maritime Marshall Plan for decarbonization, centered on the notions of operational efficiency, next generation technology, new fuels and carbon capture.

As informed, the four-pillar strategy specifically targets offsetting 100% of Scope I emissions from 2025 onward, building and operating a zero-emission vessel by 2030, and reaching net zero across its fleet—which allegedly numbers 90 units at the moment—by 2050.

To this end, Berge Bulk has explored a wide range of options, spanning from new, eco-friendly vessel orders and retrofitting projects to eyeing new, sustainable technologies for its fleet.

For instance, in October 2023, the company had its Newcastlemax bulker, Berge Olympus, outfitted with four BARTech WindWings manufactured by Norway’s Yara Marine Technologies, turning the unit into what was claimed to be ‘the most powerful sailing cargo ship in the world’.

This development took place just one year after the company revealed intentions to pursue wind-assisted propulsion for ships to accelerate its climate neutrality ambitions.

Beyond this scope, pressing forth with its fleet expansion endeavors in line with the Marshall Plan, Berge Bulk placed an order for two 210,000 dwt ammonia-powered dual-fuel bulk carriers at China’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry in February 2024.

According to brokerage firm China Shipbuilding, the newbuildings will possess an overall length of 300 meters. They are due to be completed sometime during 2028.

