BP and OMV ink long-term LNG supply agreement

July 28, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-headquartered energy major BP and Austria’s integrated oil and gas company OMV have signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of up to 1 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Gate LNG terminal. Courtesy of BP

Under the agreement, BP will provide OMV with LNG starting in 2026. LNG will be sourced from BP’s global portfolio and received and regasified through the Gate LNG terminal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where OMV holds regasification capacity, or other terminals in Europe.

Jonty Shepard, VP Global LNG Trading & Origination at BP, said: “At BP, we see LNG as an essential part of the energy transition and essential for our own pivot to becoming an integrated energy company. We are pleased to conclude this LNG sale and purchase agreement with OMV, with whom we have a longstanding relationship. Europe is a significant LNG market and this agreement with OMV further demonstrates our LNG supply capability in the region, supporting security of supply for our European customers.”

Alfred Stern, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV AG, added: “It is one of OMV’s key priorities to drive forward our ongoing diversification of supply sources that encompasses gas from our own production and external sources from Norway, as well as additional LNG volumes.

“In tandem with the recent news regarding our additional gas transport capacities until 2028, our agreement with bp reflects our significant contribution to the security of supply to our customers in Austria and Europe. Our partnership with bp, spanning a 10-year period from 2026 is an important strategic step towards diversifying and safeguarding our supply sources in the long-term.”

In 2022, OMV also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to explore a new partnership in LNG deliveries.

READ MORE

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel: