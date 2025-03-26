German player inks long-term US deal to diversify LNG supply portfolio

Two large vessels side by side at sea, surrounded by three smaller tugboats
March 26, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Germany’s Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE) has signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with U.S.-based LNG export infrastructure development company Delfin Midstream for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the latter’s proposed project off the coast of Cameron, Louisiana, on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Illustration; Source: Delfin Midstream

The deal entails supplying 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for at least 15 years on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. The natural gas will be sourced from floating LNG (FLNG) vessels Delfin plans to deploy approximately 40 miles offshore Louisiana as part of its Delfin LNG project.

The deliveries are slated to start immediately following the construction and commissioning of the FLNGs, which the German player hopes will ensure the security of LNG supplies for its customers.

According to SEFE’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Frederic Barnaud, the deal with Delfin allows his company to further diversify its LNG portfolio with greater destination flexibility.

Delfin’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dudley Poston, said: “We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with SEFE and continue to build on Delfin’s position as a leading source of reliable low-cost energy from the safety of the United States. We look forward to continuing to advance our critical energy infrastructure project for the benefit of our US stakeholders and international commercial partners.”

Delfin LNG is a brownfield deepwater port project requiring what the developer describes as minimal additional infrastructure investment to support FLNG vessels producing up to 13.2 mtpa of LNG. While the project was previously expected to have up to four FLNG vessels, the current plan envisages up to three.

Source: Delfin Midstream

The project received an LNG export permit extension earlier this month, prolonging the commencement date for Delfin’s export authorization for up to 1.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of LNG to non-free trade agreement countries to June 1, 2029.

SEFE signed another LNG supply agreement with Angola LNG, a joint venture (JV) between Chevron, Azule Energy – formed by BP and Eni – Sonangol, and TotalEnergies, in December 2024.

