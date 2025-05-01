An LNG terminal
ADNOC inks LNG deal with Indian player

May 1, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

ADNOC Trading, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading supply agreement with India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a unit of the state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Chhara LNG terminal; Source: HPCL LNG

The agreement, described as the first of its kind between the two players, is said to mark a significant step in the strategic partnership between the partners, fostering energy security and sustainability and deepening the economic ties between the UAE and India.

The LNG will be received at the Chhara LNG terminal operated by HPCL LNG (also known as HPLNG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HPCL. According to the Indian player, it will be used to meet the demand of HPCL and for marketing to other downstream customers.

Source: Hindustan Petroleum

ADNOC Trading sees the agreement as a milestone, underscoring its commitment to being a reliable global energy supplier, while HPCL believes it will help it diversify its supply portfolio and secure long-term energy solutions.

The Chhara LNG terminal has a regasification capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) with a gross storage capacity of 400,000 cubic meters in two equally sized LNG tanks built by IHI Corporation. The terminal received its commissioning cargo in January 2025.

This comes on the heels of the LNG supply agreement ADNOC Gas inked with Indian Oil Corporation in February 2025. The 14-year deal entails the delivery of up to 1.2 mtpa of LNG from QatarEnergy’s Das Island liquefaction facility to India.

