Brazilian oil field’s FPSO two wells richer with another duo slated for June

April 15, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Brazilian energy player Brava Energia, former 3R Petroleum before the merger with Enauta, has brought two additional wells online by connecting them to an existing floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel working at an oil field off the coast of Brazil.

FPSO Atlanta; Source: Yinson Production

Months after the FPSO Atlanta’s first oil through the Atlanta Definitive Production System, Brava Energia has started production from wells 4H and 5H, which are currently undergoing testing and stabilization.

According to the Brazilian firm, both wells were on stream through the early production system when the FPSO Petrojarl I was deployed at the Atlanta field in block BS-4 within the Santos Basin.

Following the connection of the well duo, the FPSO Atlanta will now produce through four wells, encompassing 4H, 5H, 6H, and 7H. The firm plans to continue with the campaign to connect the last two wells that were previously on stream, 2H and 3H.

The completion of these activities is scheduled for June 2025, enabling the FPSO Atlanta to be connected to six wells, allowing it to work its way up to ten wells in 2029. This unit is chartered and operated by Malaysia’s Yinson Production.

The vessel, which can produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil per day, treat 140,000 barrels of water per day, and store up to 1.6 million barrels of oil, is expected to remain in operation at the Brazilian field for 15 years.

However, Brava Energia, which recently secured a deal with Trafigura for oil produced from the Atlanta field, can prolong the FPSO’s stay for five more years.

