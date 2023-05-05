Brittany Ferries unveils name of its new LNG-battery hybrid ferry

May 5, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Brittany Ferries has revealed the name of its forthcoming ship, which will be able to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), on battery power, or on a combination of the two in hybrid mode.

Brittany Ferries

As disclosed, the new eco-friendly ferry will be named Guillaume de Normandie, The ship is planned to join the company’s fleet in May 2025, sailing alongside its sister ship Saint-Malo.

The ferry will also be the fourth vessel in the fleet to be fuelled by LNG. It will be powered by two 13,740 kW engines.

The vessel will switch to LNG-electric and full-electric mode mainly on the approach to harbours and at quay. Preliminary studies suggest a fuel consumption reduction of up to 9 per cent when in service, thanks to her hybrid technology, according to the company.

Moreover, the ship will also be plug-in ready, meaning zero emissions when alongside. The aim in Caen is to have shore-side power in place by 2027 thanks to investment by the Normandy region and Ports de Normandie. Portsmouth International Port is investing too. Plans are progressing well on funding and infrastructure development.

When Guillaume de Normandie’s huge batteries can be charged at quay in Portsmouth and Caen, there will be a further estimated 15 per cent reduction in climate change emissions. That’s in addition to a 20-25 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions that comes courtesy of more efficient combustion in an LNG engine.

As well as its propulsion system, Guillaume de Normandie is expected to benefit from the latest innovations in naval architecture. Its hull design, for example, is long and sleek (33.5 meter longer than the ship it will replace) reducing energy consumption by up to 10 per cent, as well as cutting noise pollution.

Brittany Ferries stressed that the ship has the potential to become even greener in the years that follow, as shore-side power is turned on and thanks to engines that can work with e-fuels of the future like e-methane, when these are available for shipping.

Guillaume de Normandie will replace Brittany Ferries’ Normandie, which has been sailing since 1992.

The change will mark the final step in the largest fleet renewal journey in the company’s 50-year history. Five new vessels will have joined the fleet between 2020 and 2025.