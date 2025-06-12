BC Ferries
New Major Vessels: BC Ferries taps Chinese shipyard to build four hybrid ships

Business Developments & Projects
June 12, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Pressing on with fleet renewal and the New Major Vessels (NMVs) project, Canada’s ferry operator BC Ferries has contracted China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards (CMI Weihai) to build four new ships with diesel-battery hybrid propulsion systems.

Illustration. Coastal Inspiration. Courtesy of BC Ferries

Said to be the largest capital project in BC Ferries’ history, the NMVs project aims to deliver new vessels to service the company’s busiest routes and replace aging ships and infrastructure, enhancing overall system resilience.

In March 2025, the company’s independent regulator, BC Ferry Commission, approved the procurement of four NMVs and rejected BC Ferry’s proposal to build a fifth vessel.

Following a global procurement process that included a public Request for Proposals (RFP), BC Ferries selected Chinese shipyard CMI Weihai, citing technical capabilities, high-quality, and safety standards as the basis for this decision.

The company did not disclose the total construction cost as it “could compromise BC Ferries’ ability to secure the best value on future vessel procurements”, but noted that the fixed-price contract to build these NMVs is within the approval limits provided by the BC Ferries Commissioner.  

As informed, all four NMVs are expected to be in service between 2029 and 2031, enabling BC Ferries to remain on track to introduce 18 new vessels in 15 years.

The newbuilds are designed to incorporate diesel-battery hybrid propulsion systems, with the capability to operate on full electric power in the future, promising “significant” reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improved fuel efficiency, and lower underwater radiated noise.

The ships will also have greater capacity than the vessels they replace and offer more space for vehicles and passengers, and upgraded amenities.

According to BC Ferries, in the first 10 years of service of the four currently approved NMVs, over $230 million investment is anticipated locally on refits and scheduled maintenance, and more than $1 billion over their expected 45-year lifespans, excluding ongoing maintenance and refits for the rest of the fleet.

In addition to this reinvestment, the NMVs are expected to generate approximately 17,200 job-years of employment, $1.2 billion in wages, and contribute $2.2 billion to B.C.’s GDP over their service lifetime.

“CMI Weihai is a global leader in passenger ferry construction, and shipbuilding more broadly,” said Nicolas Jimenez, CEO of BC Ferries.

“It was the clear choice based on the overall strength of its bid, including its technical capabilities, high-quality and safety standards, ferry-building experience, proven ability to deliver safe, reliable vessels on dependable timelines, and the overall cost and value it delivers for our customers – all essential as we continue to experience growing demand and the urgent need to renew our aging fleet.”

