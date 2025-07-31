BSM launches its first methanol bunkering simulator

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
July 31, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Maritime services company Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), in partnership with technology group Wärtsilä, has launched its first methanol bunkering simulator at Maritime Training Centre in Kochi, India.

According to BSM, the training platform will provide seafarers with knowledge and hands-on skills to safely handle methanol as fuel. In addition, an ammonia bunkering simulation will be launched in early 2026.

This initiative is part of BSM’s broader strategy to future-proof its training capabilities and ensure operational readiness and safety for the new generation of low- and zero-carbon vessels.

Investment in simulation technology and crew training also aligns with the developments of BMS’s managed fleet as the company prepares to take over the management of its first methanol-fuelled ships this year.

“The maritime decarbonisation depends not just on new technologies, but also on the people who operate them. Their capabilities are the foundation for safe and efficient vessel operations and a successful energy transition,” said Sebastian von Hardenberg, CEO of BSM.

In addition, the company plans to commission two additional methanol bunkering simulators by the end of 2025 at its Maritime Training Centres in Poland and the Philippines.

Gurpreet Singh, Group General Manager, Training and Development at BSM, commented: “We must be prepared for a multi-fuel future. The new Wärtsilä simulator will allow our seafarers to train in a realistic, risk-free environment, preparing them for the complexities of methanol, and soon ammonia, bunkering operations with precision. It’s not just technology investment—it’s a commitment to competence and safety.”

