Bulk carrier gets ClassNK’s first hull monitoring notation

August 4, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The classification society ClassNK has granted the DSS (hull monitoring) notation to the 211,000 deadweight tonne (DWT) bulk carrier Dream Clover.

As informed, the 299-meter long vessel is bulit by Japan Marine United for Daiwa Kisen, and the ship will be chartered by industry major NYK Line. It is slated for delivery on 28 July 2021.

The hull monitoring system equipped to DREAM CLOVER has functions such as assistance for maintaining and managing the ship based on the fatigue strength evaluation and assistance for the captain’s operation in the rough condition.

ClassNK has verified the vessel according to the related guidelines and issued the class certificate with DSS(HM(F+LS,O)) notation for hull monitoring, the first in ClassNK’s registry, and DSS(EE) for energy efficiency analysis function.

As a part of Japan Ship Technology Research Association’s “ research and development of the highly accurate digital twin models for ship hull structures, additional sensors and measurement devices are going to be installed to the monitoring system of the vessel.

Furthermore, the verification of the digital twin for hull structures on the actual ship is expected to be conducted.

“In the light of the rapid technological evolutions of hull monitoring systems and the industry’s growing needs, ClassNK released Guidelines for Hull Monitoring in June 2021, utilizing the outcome of R&D performed by stakeholders,” the classification society noted.

“The guidelines include the comprehensive requirements to be met to achieve functions contributing to improving the safety of the hull structure and the class notation indicating that the ship is provided with specific functions.”