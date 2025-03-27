Back to overview
NYK: LCO2 carrier and FLSU design secure ClassNK's approval

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
March 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC), a subsidiary of Japanese shipping company NYK and Norway’s vessel operator Knutsen Group, has received approval in principle (AiP) from classification society ClassNK for the design of liquefied CO2 carriers with elevated pressure cargo tanks (LCO2-EP) and a floating liquefied storage unit (FLSU).

FLSU design. Courtesy of NYK

The approved carrier design uses LCO2-EP cargo tank technology developed by KNCC to transport LCO2 in a stable state, and since there is no need to cool LCO2 to cryogenic temperatures, it is easy to handle and potentially reduce energy and costs during liquefaction, NYK said.

NYK and KNCC, together with ENEOS Xplora (former JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation), secured ClassNK’s AiP for their jointly developed floating liquefied storage unit (FLSU) that combines the LCO2-EP cargo tank technology with the isenthalpic expansion cooling & liquefaction process.

As explained, the FLSU concept invovles liquefying and temporarily storing CO2 that has been collected and transported as gas in an onshore facility making it ready for further transport by LCO2 carrier.

Owing to the features of the EP method, which has the potential to reduce the energy required for liquefaction, and adopting the process, which is expected to be simpler and more compact than conventional cooling methods, it will be possible to install a liquefaction plant on a floating structure, according to NYK.

“By utilizing this FLSU, the cost of CO2 liquefaction and the land area required onshore in the carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) value chain can be reduced, expanding the possibilities for realizing CCUS,” NYK stated.

Tetsuo Yamada, Executive Vice President of ENEOS Xplora, said: ” (…) In August of 2024, we successfully conducted a demonstration test of the Isenthalpic Expansion Cooling & Liquefaction in collaboration among the three companies and have now obtained Approval in Principle for this concept. This achievement allows us to take another significant step forward in the development of this innovative concept and, ultimately, in the societal implementation of CCS.”

At the end of 2024, NYK and KNCC completed a feasibility study with JFE Shoji Corporation (JFE Shoji) on production facilities, production capacity, and the costs for steel materials used for the manufacturing of LCO2-EP cargo tanks.

