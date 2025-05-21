digital twin
Back to overview
Home Green Marine Digital Twin Project enters next phase following pilot trials

Digital Twin Project enters next phase following pilot trials

Business Developments & Projects
May 21, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Phase 3 pilot trials of the cross-industry Digital Twin Project have been completed, with classification society ClassNK and NAPA, a provider of software and digital services for the maritime industry, sharing the results on behalf of all participating organizations.

Courtesy of NAPA

As disclosed, results confirmed the feasibility of the platform’s core business scenarios, validating the applications of shared digital twins to enhance collaboration across the maritime value chain between shipowners, shipbuilders, and broader maritime stakeholders.

The trials reportedly demonstrated benefits in operational efficiency, cost reduction, and digital value creation, while also identifying areas for further improvement – such as data management and security, contract structures, and business model clarity, including platform fees and value assessment.

It is understood that the Digital Twin Project is aimed at creating a secure data-sharing platform between shipyards and shipowners to advance the use of digital twins throughout a ship’s lifecycle, contributing to improved operational efficiency and safety. As per the partners, the platform will allow the 3D models created during the ship’s design stage to be shared in a secure, access-controlled digital environment, with the stakeholders involved. The goal is to tackle the hurdles around sharing sensitive design and operational data.

The partners said that breaking down these data silos enables shipyards to make greater use of ships’ operational data to improve future designs, while other projects will support shipowners and charterers in assessing their fleet’s environmental performance and potential emissions reductions and cost savings. Meanwhile, modeling is expected to provide a data-driven picture of the future impact of deploying new technologies, such as weather routing, wind propulsion, or batteries, on the vessel’s safety, operations, and cargo capacity. Furthermore, it is set to be used to validate the performance of new systems once installed on board.

This cross-industry project originally included the following companies: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), NYK Group company MTI, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Marubeni Corporation and Marubeni Group company MMSL Japan, Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United Corporation, Usuki Shipyard, ClassNK, and NAPA. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Kyokuyo Shipyard Corporation, Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering joined the initiative in February 2025.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles