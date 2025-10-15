BV
Home Shipbuilding BV to class Møre Sjø’s 2+2 hydrogen-powered cargo ships

October 15, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French classification society Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has entered into a contract with Turkish Gelibolu Shipyard and German technology company eCap Marine for the classification of 2+2 hydrogen-powered cargo vessels to be built for Norwegian shipowner Møre Sjø AS.

Concept rendering of the hydrogen-powered cargo vessel. Courtesy of BV

This project is said to represent the first general cargo ships in the BV class to use hydrogen propulsion.

To remind, Møre Sjø placed the order for the construction of green ships in June this year. The company also secured bunker supplies from hydrogen producer GreenH.

Designed with the integration of a high-pressure hydrogen power system, a battery pack and electric propulsion, the vessels will measure 88.7 meters in length and 14.2 meters in breadth, with a maximum draft of six meters and an estimated gross tonnage of 3,750.

The vessels are designed to transport heavy and occasional dry bulk cargoes under the Norwegian flag.

The hydrogen power system is currently being designed by eCap Marine, which will also be responsible for its installation, commissioning, and the execution of the alternative design approval process. BV will be closely involved throughout the review and approval process to help ensure the safe integration of the system.

Once completed, the vessels will be eligible to be assigned the HYDROGENFUEL notation. In addition to their alternative fuel capability, the vessels are intended to be classed with a comprehensive scope including Cyber Resilient, Unrestricted Navigation, AUT-UMS, In-Water Survey and OPS (onshore power system) notations. These standards will help ensure the vessels meet the requirements for safety, performance and operational flexibility while being able to run as zero-emission vessels.

“This project marks an important step in advancing hydrogen as an alternative fuel for general cargo shipping. By working together with Gelibolu Shipyard, eCap Marine and Møre Sjø AS, we are helping to ensure the safe and reliable deployment of new technologies, combining efficiency with readiness for future fuels,” Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President, Industrials and Commodities at Bureau Veritas, commented.

“At BV, we are proud to support our stakeholders in preparing for the energy transition, and these vessels illustrate how forward-looking owners and builders can lead the way towards a lower-emission future.”

“Our ambition is to build Norway’s leading zero-emission shipping company for coastal freight – a profitable, scalable and disruptive company with a clear green profile as its competitive advantage,” Torstein Holsvik, Managing Director of Møre Sjø, said.

