Home Propulsion eCap Marine hydrogen power solutions picked for Samskip and Møre Sjø green vessels

July 9, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German clean power solutions provider eCap Marine has secured two contracts to supply hydrogen-based propulsion systems for zero-emission vessels.

Courtesy of eCap Marine

As informed, the Hamburg-based engineering specialist will deliver hydrogen power solutions for bulk carriers for Norwegian shipping company Møre Sjø and shortsea container vessels for Dutch logistics company Samskip.

Hydrogen propulsion solutions are in increasing demand in the marine industry, with many projects emerging on the horizon. eCap Marine is one of the very few companies worldwide to have retrofitted a commercial vessel, the offshore supply vessel Coastal Liberty, with hydrogen-powered propulsion. The expertise derived from this project opened the doors for another significant order for eCap Marine.

The construction of two zero-emission short-sea container vessels for Samskip is underway at the Cochin Shipyard in India. The Samskip SeaShuttles are set to be the first shortsea container vessels in the world to use green hydrogen as fuel, and eCap Marine has been awarded the order to supply hydrogen-powered fuel cells for both vessels.

The 3.2 MW PEM fuel cells will be installed with marine-approved power electronics, controller and safety systems, along with all interfaces for integration into a containerized system on the aft deck of the SeaShuttles.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

What is more, Møre Sjø recently signed an order for the construction of two emission-free, hydrogen-powered bulk carriers at Gelibolu Shipyard in Türkiye. The newbuilds, which will measure 85 meters in length and have a deadweight of 4,000 tons, will primarily operate in Norwegian coastal waters and are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

eCap Marine was selected to provide onboard hydrogen solutions, equipping the vessels with 1.7 MW PEM hydrogen fuel cells to transport their dry bulk goods emission-free. The compressed hydrogen tank system, with a capacity of more than 2 tons per vessel, will be permanently installed on the aft section, with fuel cells and other electrical components located in suitable spaces under deck.

eCap Marine’s scope of supply also includes an onboard hydrogen bunkering station, marine-approved power electronics, the controller and safety system, and all interfaces to the ship’s power management system.

“These projects are a significant milestone for eCap Marine – and the maritime energy transition,” Lars Ravens, Managing Director at eCap Marine, commented.

“Our team has worked with engineering enthusiasm to develop scalable hydrogen technology. Our integrated hydrogen systems are now at the core of two groundbreaking vessels. We thank both Møre Sjø and Samskip for entrusting us with these emission-free marine propulsion lighthouse projects.”

