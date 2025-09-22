Samskip
Sperry Marine solutions picked for Samskip’s hydrogen-powered boxship duo

Vessels
September 22, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The UK-based specialist in navigation solutions for seagoing vessels Sperry Marine, part of Northrop Grumman, has been selected to supply the complete integrated bridge systems for two hydrogen-powered containerships under construction for Dutch logistics solutions provider Samskip.

Being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the green vessels will have zero-emission propulsion and be ready for future autonomous navigation.

The 135-meter-long vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2027 to operate between Oslo Fjord and Samskip’s home Port of Rotterdam, as part of a pioneering green corridor initiative.

The two ships combined are expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by approximately 25,000 tons annually when operating in zero-emission mode using green hydrogen.

At the owner’s request, each IBS will feature an open architecture that makes it possible to integrate emerging autonomous navigation solutions. Today, no industry-wide standards exist covering autonomous ship navigation. However, Sperry Marine’s modular design and open interfaces will allow the shipowner to innovate at its own pace.

The IBS package on board will include Sperry Marine’s new ‘self-adaptive’ autopilot, which dynamically adjusts to vessel characteristics and changing conditions, resulting in measurable fuel savings and reduced bridge workload.

“Samskip’s level of ambition on emissions requires partners like Sperry Marine, with similar objectives for innovation and the willingness to invest in the future,” Jeroen Hollebrands, Head of Newbuilding and Projects, Samskip Group, said.

“These ships are a milestone for the maritime industry, delivering hydrogen fuel cells and autonomous-ready navigation as a clean and renewable technology.”

Also on board will be Sperry Marine’s Advanced ARPA tracking, whose streams operate separately from radar video, meaning performance is unaffected by anti-clutter settings. In addition to target tracking, even in difficult conditions, the system provides tracking ranges of 40NM to ensure early awareness among bridge teams.

The full scope of supply includes Sperry Marine’s Secure Maritime Gateway cyber threat protection, and remote diagnostics and support.

“Sperry Marine is proud to collaborate with Samskip and Cochin Shipyard Limited on this transformative project,” Guy Millard, Managing Director Sperry Marine, commented.

