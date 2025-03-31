Back to overview
BW LPG to offload two eco-friendly VLGCs to Indian JV

Business Developments & Projects
March 31, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Singapore-based ship owner and operator BW LPG has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to sell two very large gas carriers (VLGCs) acquired in the recent transaction with Norway’s Avance Gas at a price of around $75 million per unit.

Illustration; Archive. Image credit: BW LPG

As disclosed, the two ships in question are the 226-meter-long liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers BW Chinook and the BW Pampero. The vessels will be added to BW LPG India’s roster in the third quarter of 2025.

According to the Singaporean firm, the takeover of these two 2015-built vessels represents not just a fleet expansion but also a fleet renewal effort aimed at keeping pace with the continued growth of India’s LPG demand.

“With BW Pampero and BW Chinook, we add modern quality tonnage and more capacity to our Indian-flagged fleet. We see tremendous potential in the country and are proud to participate in the continued growth of the Indian LPG market,” Kristian Sørensen, CEO of BW LPG, commented.

It is understood that BW LPG India—a joint venture (JV) between BW LPG and Global United Shipping—currently owns and operates the country’s ‘biggest’ VLGC fleet, encompassing seven units, after the recently unveiled sale of BW Cedar. The company reportedly accounts for the import of roughly 20% of LPG into India.

To remind, the Singapore-headquartered shipping player revealed in August 2024 that it would buy a dozen VLGCs—four of which are dual-fuel—from Avance Gas in a deal valued at a staggering $1 billion.

As informed, BW Chinook, the inaugural ship of the ‘series’, was handed over on November 1, 2024, whereas the second one, BW Capella, joined its owner’s fleet on November 20.

On the other hand, BW Pampero, which was the seventh vessel, was delivered on December 7, 2024. Just one day before that, Avance Gas handed over the sixth ship, the 2023-built dual-fuel Avance Rigel, renamed BW Rigel.

