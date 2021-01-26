BW LPG’s fourth retrofit set for sea trials

January 26, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

BW LPG, the world’s largest liquid petroleum gas shipping company, has made further steps forward in its LPG retrofit program.

Courtesy of BW LPG

In a brief statement through its social media channels, BW LPG said its fourth LPG retrofit BW Libra is getting ready for yard trials.

The vessel has already unlocked, and following yard trials, it will be gassed up for sea trials, scheduled to start later in the week.

BW Libra is the 4th of 15 VLGCs we have committed for retrofitting with pioneering LPG dual-fuel propulsion technology.

The vessel joins BW Orion, BW Gemini and BW Leo that are already sailing on LPG.

The retrofitting process is being carried out at the Yiu Lian Dockyard in Shenzhen, China.

BW LPG noted that the retrofit process emits around 2,060 tons of carbon dioxide, which is 97 per cent lower when compared to ordering a newbuilding with similar technology.

Decarbonization is one of the industry’s main challenges and a core commitment of BW LPG in the pursuit of sustainable development.

Using LPG as fuel for propulsion is a promising solution for sustainable shipping, the company believes.

LPG could also act as a bridging fuel to ammonia, as the materials used for LPG tanks and systems are, in most cases, suitable for ammonia. With advanced planning, the adjustments needed for a switch to ammonia from LPG could also be minimized, according to DNV GL.