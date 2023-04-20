C-Innovation opens new facility for subsea projects

April 20, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

C-Innovation (C-I), an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO), has expanded into a new facility in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, providing an additional dock facility for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services.

Source: C-Innovation

According to the company, these dedicated docks, along with C-I’s current docking location, will provide clients with faster mobilization, demobilization and between-wells maintenance times, resulting in cost savings.

The new facility offers vessel loading, project system integration testing (SIT), mobilization and demobilization services for the subsea market.

With 1,500 square feet of linear dock space and 400,000 square feet of yard space, the location features a Manitowoc 888 crane and a Taylor 36,000-pound forklift. It provides 24/7 operations, 24/7 dedicated dispatcher support, a weekday manager, and client offices with conference rooms to be constructed later this year.

“The new facility serves as a hub for executing all of our subsea projects. As C-I’s projects move from the initiation and planning phases, our shorebase operation facilities provide an efficient workflow as we move projects into mobilization and execution,” said JeanPaul Guidry, shorebase operations manager at C-Innovation.

“Having facilities dedicated to project execution creates a unique offering within the subsea service provider marketplace, and helps strengthen the trust our clients have in C-Innovation.”

C-I added that the new Port Fourchon facility delivers comprehensive solutions for both subsea IMR and RLWI services on multiple vessels simultaneously. For IMR work, C-I provides short and long-term storage for project equipment, and can move into SIT prior to mobilization. C-I can also mobilize all project equipment onto the vessel, without additional movements to/from slips.

For CI’s RLWI services, equipment and fluid can be staged prior to each mobilization or between well maintenance (BWM). SIT and preventative maintenance can be completed at the new facility before the vessel is ready to start a well campaign.

The new Port Fourchon location also features a dedicated waste fluid area, allowing the vessel to remove fluids and clean tanks efficiently so new fluids can be loaded in a timely manner.