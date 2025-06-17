AtoB@C Shipping
Home Shipbuilding AtoB@C Shipping enriches fleet with 7th plug-in hybrid newbuild

June 17, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

AtoB@C Shipping, a Sweden-based subsidiary of Finnish shipping company ESL Shipping, has taken delivery of its seventh 5,400 dwt plug-in hybrid newbuilding.

The general cargo vessel Biomar was handed over to the company in India on June 16, 2025. The delivery is said to mark another significant milestone in the company’s journey toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient fleet.

“We are thrilled to welcome Biomar into our fleet. With each new vessel, we are building a greener future for shortsea shipping in Europe,” Frida Rowland, AtoB@C Shipping’s Commercial Director, commented.

In conjunction with the delivery of Biomar, the construction of the final vessel in the twelve-ship series, Luxomar, commenced on June 17 with a steel-cutting ceremony.

The eighth vessel, Ventumar, was launched on May 30 and is currently undergoing outfitting in preparation for delivery during the third quarter of 2025.

AtoB@C Shipping has ordered twelve 5,400 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels from Indian shipbuilder Chowgule & Company. One vessel will be delivered every quarter until the autumn of 2026.

The twelve-ship ice class 1A series is equipped with battery packs and shore power connection which enable emission-free and noise-free port visits.

The sixth vessel from the batch, Terramar, was delivered in mid-March 2025 in Goa, India.

