Back to overview
Home Green Marine Anemoi opens new rotor sail production facility in China

Anemoi opens new rotor sail production facility in China

Business Developments & Projects
July 9, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Building on existing strategic partnerships and looking to enhance manufacturing capabilities, UK-based wind-assisted propulsion provider Anemoi Marine Technologies has opened its new rotor sail procution facility in China.

Courtesy of Anemoi

Anemoi’s new facility is locaed in Jingjiang City within Daming Heavy Industry’s manufacturing base on the banks of the Yangtze River, with direct access to port infrastructure for import, export, and delivery.

According to Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies, the fully integrated, end-to-end production hub will enable faster turnaround and complete oversight on site.

The UK company has been present in China since its pilot installation in 2018, and subsequently established its Chinese entity and formed strategic partnerships over time, including collaboration with CRRC Qishuyan Institute, a subsidiary of rail transit equipment manufacturer CRRC.

The partners have jointly established Anemoi’s new production facility which enables full speed testing, commissioning and balancing of rotor sails prior to delivery to minimise the risk during vessel installation and operation. As disclosed, the site can accommodate Anemoi’s full suite of deployment systems including fixed, folding and rail types.

Anemoi has also built a long-term partnership with Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Material Group (Zhongfu) to produce its composite rotor skins using Anemoi’s patented filament winding manufacturing process.

By opening the new facility, Anemoi has now partnered exclusively with Daming Heavy Industries, a provider of manufacturing services for steel fabrication and port services.

In other recent news, the UK company initiated a collaboration with Singapore-based tanker owner Hafnia, China-based shipbuilder Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), and Norwegian class society DNV to develop the integration design of rotor sails suitable for installation on 50,000 dwt medium-range (MR) tankers.

Related Article

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles