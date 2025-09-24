California
California regulator clears path for US firm to design and build zero-emission vessels

Vessels
September 24, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

U.S.-based ship design and building company Ghostworks Marine has been given the go-ahead from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to develop and manufacture zero-emission electric-powered vessels.

Illustration purposes only; Courtesy of SF Bay Ferry

As disclosed, with this certification under its belt, the company has been authorized to offer its electric vessels to both private enterprises and public transit agencies across the Golden State. The development is also hoped to ‘positively contribute’ to California’s zero-emission goals.

CARB is in charge of an initiative titled Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE), which is a program aimed at giving speed to the adoption of zero-emission off-road vehicles, like ships.

Through CORE, California-based businesses and government entities can reportedly apply for vouchers that offset electric equipment costs. This is hoped to make the transition to cleaner alternatives easier and more affordable.

As informed, Ghostworks Marine’s electric-powered vessels—such as the 14.07-meter-long carbon fiber-built Minerva and the battery-electric shallow draft catamaran ECTO-10—are eligible for CORE incentives, which could potentially allow transit authorities as well as private companies to buy environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional gasoline- or diesel-powered ferries and other ship types.

The interest in electric-powered vessels in the United States has gained more and more traction over the past months, particularly as the country’s maritime stakeholders weigh their options regarding how to reach their climate targets and, at the same time, ensure steady operations.

In California, two noteworthy developments have taken place as of late. In April, the Port of Los Angeles, which is the busiest American port, announced that it will soon be serviced by a 7.9-meter (26-feet) tugboat that will be retrofitted by U.S. electric boat manufacturing startup Arc in partnership with the West Coast-headquartered shipyard, Diversified Marine.

In mid-September, Arc revealed that it had finalized a $160 million contract with marine company Curtin Maritime for the deployment of eight hybrid electric tugs, which are to be built in collaboration with the Snow & Co shipyard. The octet is planned for deployment by the end of 2027, though the company has not yet disclosed where the units will enter service precisely.

Across the country, namely, in New York, the non-profit organization Trust for Governors Island revealed the Empire State’s inaugural hybrid-elec­tric pub­lic fer­ry, the Harbour Charger, in August.

